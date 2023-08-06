‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ premieres a third season with new participants. The cooking reality show, which has been a revolution in 2023, since it took first place from other programs that for years have led in tune, such as ‘This is war’, will have a new edition and the next ones will already be known summoned. Ric La Torre, a popular tiktoker who closely follows the incidents of show business, released the COMPLETE LIST of the figures that will be in the gastronomic space. Who will be? We tell you.

When does the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ premiere?

On Friday, August 4, Latina confirmed the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ through an intriguing video, in which José Peláez and the current jury say goodbye to the television set. Rumors grew on social networks about an alleged renewal of the driver and judges.

The new edition of the cooking reality will hit the screens after the end of the second, in which Laura Spoya, Mónica Torres or Ale Fuller sound like the finalists. According to the episode sequence, the show will premiere on Monday, August 14.

Who are the possible 12 participants of ‘The great chef: celebrities 3’?

According to the tiktoker, these middle figures will be part of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and they will be at the next press conference of the cooking reality show. Next, we give the list of the 12 possible summoned:

Summoned in ‘The great chef: celebrities’. Photo: capture/Instagram

Armando Machuca

Milene Vasquez

josi martinez

Mayra Goñi

Rocky Belmonte

Fatima Aguilar

santi lesmes

Mariella Zannetti

The ‘crazy’ Wagner

leslie stewart

Raysa Ortiz

The ‘People’s Herbalist’

What participants are on the list that Ricardo Morán ‘leaked’?

Ricardo Moran He surprised more than one Internet user on social networks by jokingly leaking a list of the new “jales” from the third season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

“Zelma Gálvez, Jeannete Emmanuel, Úrsula Bosa, Paquita la del Barrio, Cecilia Brozovich, Zaraí Toledo, Kiko Ledgard, Pablo de Madalengoitia, Liam Payne, Homero Cristalli, Don Francisco, Alejandro Cavero” are someNameswho mentioned, sarcastically,moran.

Will José Peláez leave ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

latinHe pointed out that there will be changes in ‘The great chef: famous’. Due to this, in the new video promoting the third season, the members of the jury appearNelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchiowith a serious and sad countenance. And apart from that, José Peláez collects his things and closes the door of the set as if saying goodbye to the program. This made fans worry about his stay.

