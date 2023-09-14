In search of the pot of gold. ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is experiencing the repechage of the third season, in which only three will be the lucky ones to return to the competition and continue in the fight for the title of the next great chef and thus succeed Natalia Salas. Given this, the production of the program contacted four people who will be reinforcements for Josi Martínez, Rocky Belmonte, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Fátima Aguilar, Beatriz Martínez and Mayra Goñi. This edition prepares a day of seafood dishes, so in the promotional video they show how celebrities deal with crabs.

So, Patricia Portocarrero he will become the support of Mayra Goñi; Valeria Saavedraby Josi Martínez; Katia Balarinby Rocky Belmonte; ‘Coki’ Gonzalesby Fátima Aguilar; Daniel Marquina, by Christian ‘Loco’ Wagner; and ‘Maju’ Mantilla, by Beatriz Martínez. Viewers are left looking forward to the preparation of the best dishes of the night.

