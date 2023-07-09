‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ goes on to show us a never-before-seen side of the contestants. It turns out that, in this new edition, Laura Spoya, Natalia Salas, Monica Torres, Ale Fuller and Mauricio Mesones they will have to prepare the best dishes of the night to prevent Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio from sentencing them. This July 7, the program will be focused on recipes from yesteryear and will have Camucha Negrete as a guest. Follow HERE the MINUTE BY MINUTE of the reality show.

The great chef: celebrities LIVE: minute by minute Participants will have a little more than 30 minutes to prepare the dish José Peláez and Ricardo Rondón counted down and the participants began to prepare. They are committed, because today they will have been sentenced. First course: Prawn cocktail Nelly Rossinelli announces that the first culinary challenge is Coctec de prawns. Participants were shocked to hear the saucer. Mr. Peet challenges Ricardo Rondón Mr. Peet took the floor and after assuring once again that he will be the winner of the second season, he commented that he was happy with the arrival of Rondón, whom he said would be nice to beat in a possible confrontation. See also Tula Rodríguez, alias "Peludita": what Peruvian film earned the host that nickname? Ricardo Rondón returns to “The Great Chef: Celebrities” The winner of the first season of “The Great Chef: Famous”, Ricardo Rondón, returns to the culinary reality show and will give advice to the participants. “I see them pulpines. I have burned my hands, I have cut my fingers, but here I am. I am the champion,” he said. The program started! Being 8:30 at night, “The great chef: famous” begins and José Peláez announces that tonight more members will go to sentence. Who will face off tonight? Natalia Salas, Katia Palma, Mauricio Mesones, Mónica Torres, Alessandra and Mr. Peet will try to convince the jury tonight. “The Big Chef: Celebrities” he is getting ready for a new edition of his program and promises to attract attention. What time does “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” start? “The Great Chef: Famous” begins this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and followers will be able to follow the broadcast through Latina Televisión (Channel 2) See also Ale Fuller, Natalia Salas and Mauricio Mesones are sentenced and could leave 'The Great Chef'

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: what time does it start?

The Latina culinary reality is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. (Peruvian time) and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m., Requested by the audience. If you are not in Peruvian territory and want to follow the program LIVE, You just have to take into account the following hours.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day)

On which channel to watch “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The second season of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” It is broadcast through the Latina signal, on open TV, cable operators and the channel’s official application. Finally, if you did not have time to tune in to the live show, you can watch the episodes on the YouTube channel of the television house.

“The Great Chef: Famous” is getting ready for a new journey through Latina. Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República See also Paula Arias: how old is her ex-partner, Eduardo Rabanal?

Where to watch Latina LIVE?

If you want to follow the programming of Latina LIVE, We tell you that it is very simple, because you can do it through the open signal totally FREE and the various cable companies available in Peru.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD)

Eliminated Contestants of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”

The competition advances each week in “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Unfortunately, as part of the format, the contestants are gradually leaving the television space. So far there are three eliminated:

Jesus Neyra

Jimmy Santi

Junior Silva

Who makes up the jury for “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?