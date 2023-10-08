The little chefs celebrate. The grand finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is being celebrated today, October 7. During its broadcast, Jose Pelaez made a tremendous announcement that will undoubtedly delight the followers of the successful culinary reality show. Due to the great success of the first edition, it was confirmed that they will put the book on sale with all the procedures to achieve the most exquisite dishes of the second and third seasons.

About, Pelaez He said that this recipe book will include the tips of the jury members Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rosinelli and Javier Masías. It should be noted that you can obtain this cookbook through the official Latina website and you can also purchase an official cooking apron from the program.

“Something that you have been asking us like crazy. Finally we can tell you that Latina brings you the recipe book for the second and third seasons of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. They have all the tips and the step by step of each preparation. They are spectacular, we can start collecting all the recipe books from all seasons, including this season”, said the reality show host.