In a night full of emotions, Ricardo Rondon he managed to excel in the different culinary challenges and once again demonstrated his skill in the kitchen. She displaced Karina Calmet in the grand finale of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” and was established as the winner of the contest. The new commitment of Latina Televisión was able to position itself as one of the favorites for all Peruvians due to the fun moments that the 12 celebrities starred in. For this reason, it was confirmed that “The Great Chef: Celebrities” will have a second season, in which the members have already been confirmed.

Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet demonstrated their talent in the kitchen of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. Photo: Latina

What dishes did the finalists of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” prepare?

The first challenge for the finalists, Ricardo Rondon and Karina Calmet, was preparing a classic ceviche. Then, the judges ordered the participants to prepare a delicious chocolate mousse. And, as a third dish, the television host and the actress prepared an exquisite Kumquat in wine with pork chop.

Finalists prepared a classic ceviche. Photo: Latina Capture

What did the winner of “The great chef: famous” take away?

Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet deservedly reached the final of the first season of the cooking reality “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. However, the television host managed to prevail and convinced the jury with his good seasoning. For this, he became the great chef and took home a pot of gold as a trophy.

This is the trophy that the winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” took. Photo: Instagram

How was the winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” chosen?

The winner of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” He was appointed solely by the three demanding juries: Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. He had no choice of public vote. In the last chapter of the cooking reality show, the finalists prepared three different dishes and, after the sum of the verdicts, the brand new chef of the first season was finally chosen.

Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondón faced each other in the final of the first season “The great chef: famous”. Photo: Composition WAPA/ Latina

