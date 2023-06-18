During the most emotional moment of the “The Great Chef: Famous” program, several participants were filled with nostalgia and could not hold back their tears, including Ricardo Rondón, who expressed his gratitude after receiving a surprise message from his son for Father’s Day .

“I did not expect it because my son is in the United States… and his departure is something that hit me because I lived with him, now I live alone,” Rondón recalled. “I have given Gabriel that father that I did not have as a child,” the journalist concluded.

