SEE “The Great Celebrity Chef” LIVE TODAY | Nothing is missing for the FINAL of the cooking reality show and find out which character will become the winner of the grand prize. This time, four participants are on trial and will face each other to continue in the race, therefore, this Wednesday June 14, Nikko Ponce, Miguel Vergara, Karina Calmet and Ricardo Rondon They will fight not to be eliminated from the Latina program. In this note, we will give you all the details so you don’t miss today’s edition LIVE and you can find out who will leave the competition.

What time to see “The Big Celebrity Chef”?

You can see “The Great Famous Chef” from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm However, if you are outside the country and do not want to miss any detail of the Latina program, you can see it at the following times.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

It is worth mentioning that on Saturdays they also broadcast an episode of the program at 10:30 pm (Peruvian time).

Where to watch the broadcast of “The Great Celebrity Chef” for FREE?

If you want to follow each chapter of “The great celebrity chef”, you must tune in to the Latina channel on your television. However, you have other totally free options on different platforms such as: the Latina app or its YouTube channel, when the day’s program has ended.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

“The Great Famous Chef” is broadcast in Peru through the signal oflatin. We show you the list of channels so you can tune in to the program.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

Who are the sentenced participants?

Tonight, Wednesday, June 14, four sentenced participants will compete to get to the final of “The Big Celebrity Chef”they are: Nikko Ponce, Miguel Vergara, Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet.

Juries of “The great celebrity chef”

The demanding jury of “The Great Famous Chef” is made up of Javier Masías, Nelly Rosinelli and Giaccomo Bocchio, who are in charge of putting their pinch of fun in each edition with each comment they make to the participants.