In the last program of “El Gran Chef: Famosos”, the third eliminated after failing the challenge of preparing a chocolate cake was revealed. A few days ago Susan León said goodbye to the culinary reality show and now the judges decided that Patricia Portocarrero will not continue to participate.

Portocarrero withdrew from the program, thanking him for everything he had learned in the cooking challenges, saying goodbye to his colleagues and the jury. Tonight’s challenge was to make a chocolate cake, but he failed to win over the judges.

Patricio Suárez-Vértiz became the first save of the night, while the surprise was the salvation of Korina Rivadeneira, after preparing a salty cake. Miguel Vergara will also continue on the show, along with Milett Figueroa, who was about to be eliminated.

Let’s remember that the previous one eliminated was Susana León, after not being able to overcome the challenge of preparing ceviche. “It is a program in which there is no envy and that is a privilege for me. I felt comfortable from start to finish. Without a doubt, it is a wonderful experience to have met my colleagues,” said Susan before retiring from ‘The Great Chef: Celebs’.