“The Big Chef: Celebrities” prepares a new elimination night and, in the program this Thursday, June 29, the jury, made up of Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio, made the difficult decision that Mr. Peet, Junior Silva, Jimmy Santi and Antonio Pavón They are the participants who could leave the second season of the Latina culinary reality show. In this edition, celebrities had the difficult task of cooking in pairs.

In the case of Natalia Salas and Mónica Torres, they managed to convince the judges with their preparations in honor of Fisherman’s Day, for which they were saved from the dreaded elimination night.