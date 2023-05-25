Again? milett figueroa again went to judgment after failing to achieve the desired seasoning for the dish requested by the jury in this edition of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. The task of this May 24 was to prepare some delicious anticuchos and later a Big Cola chicken, which the model could not cook successfully. However, the story was different for Miguel Vergara, since the first stew he prepared became the best of the first round, but his second dish could not satisfy the palates of Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. For this reason, both participants went to sentence and will have to fight to reach the final stretch of the program.

It is worth mentioning that, starting next week, those eliminated from the program will be measured in a repechage to return to the competition and be able to tempt the cooking reality prize.