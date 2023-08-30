New sentence in ‘The Great Chef: Famousyes. The participants faced each other this August 29 in a day in which several put their culinary skills to the test in the kitchen of the Latina program. After the first two dishes, it was learned that the new winners of the contest are Milene Vázquez, ‘Loco’ Wagner and Santi Lesmes.

In the most recent program of the third season, there were five participants: Milene Vázquez, ‘Loco’ Wagner and Santi Lesmes, Rayza Ortiz and Josi Martínez. In both challenges, the influencer managed to prevail as the favorite and received congratulations from the jury. In the case of those sentenced, it was not the same and on several occasions the judges criticized the participants for not having listened to their instructions.

