Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has become one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television at night. Since its premiere, the innovative format of Latina completely captivated the audience, so a new edition of the cooking show was quickly announced, which is already in the final round of the competition. Ale Fuller, Natalia Salas, Mauricio Mesones and Laura Spoa They are the four contestants who continue to dispute the coveted culinary reality trophy. Find out who could be the next eliminated in the following note.

‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE: minute by minute of elimination Nelly takes pity on Mauricio and helps him Mauricio Mesones could not receive help from the jury for losing the benefit, but Nelly Rossinelli approached him to give him a little tip. Natalia ‘delays’ Ale Fuller Natalia Salas anticipated her jury assistance benefit before Ale Fuller, who claimed that she pushed the button first. Laura Spoya redeems her benefit Laura Spoya asks for help from the ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ jury. The gourmet dish is complicating the night. Second challenge: finish your gourmet dish Participants must finish the dish in competition. Natalia Salas, Ale Fuller and Laura Spoya gained the benefit of having the help of the 3 jurors. Mesones will have to do it without advice. See also Alberto Fernández considers Argentina as Russia's "gateway" in Latin America Natalia Salas wins the first challenge Natalia Salas managed to make optimal boning. These are the positions that the participants remained: Fourth Place: Mauricio Mesones Third Place: Laura Spoya Second Place: Ale Fuller First Place: Natalia Salas Jury qualifies first challenge of finalists The jury checks that the boning of the participants is 100%. Criticism of Mauricio Mesones is severe. According to them, he left parts inside the meat. Laura Spoya with problems deboning chicken Laura Spoya presented complications to remove the bone from the chicken, as part of the first challenge. She, like her classmates, have 30 minutes to finish it. What is the challenge of the night in ‘The great chef: famous’? Natalia, Ale, Mauricio and Laura will have to bone a chicken to prepare their dish, which is classified as haute cuisine. Giacomo Bocchio teaches them how to do it. What dish will the participants make? This Thursday’s preparation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is Chicken Balotina stuffed with Huachana sausage with rustic puree with fine herbs. Participants never did something similar. Giacomo Bocchio will teach a new dish Giacomo Bocchio pointed out that for this challenge he will teach the participants how to make the dish. The jury is out to eliminate a competitor. The penultimate program of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ began ‘The great chef: celebrities’ will have another eliminated, who will leave? Natalia Salas, Ale Fuller, Mauricio Mesones and Laura Spoya remain in the competition. What dish eliminated Mr. Peet? The second challenge of the night in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’n was to make Pork Ribs with Couscous, a dish originally from Morocco. Mr. Peet had complications with its preparation and during the tasting he remarked, “I feel like something was missing.” See also Vox expands its far-right theses in Latin America with a meeting in Colombia What will be the challenge of TODAY August 10? In the preview of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, José Peláez warns the competitors that they will only make one dish on this date. What will it be? In the advance, the participants are seen with a lot of tension and starring in some ‘stumbles’ in preparation. What happened to Mr. Peet? Mr. Peet was eliminated on Wednesday, August 9 in a close contest. His dish, and Laura Spoya’s, were the worst rated. However, the jury favored the Peruvian influencer who lives in Mexico. What participants are left in the final stretch of ‘The great chef: famous’? From Tuesday, August 8, the final stretch of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ began. This Thursday the 10th, only 4 participants remain in competition: Natalia Salas, Ale Fuller, Laura Spoya and Mauricio Mesones. Saturday the 12th will be the GRAND FINAL.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

The program of latin It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). However, in case you are abroad and do not want to miss any detail of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, we leave you the complete list of schedules according to your country of origin.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

All episodes of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ They are carried out by the producer Rayo en la Botella and are broadcast through the Latina signal. However, you can also view the format through its official website or its YouTube channel.

This program surprised and led the rating this last Saturday, August 5. Photo: composition by Álvaro Lozano/La República/América TV/Instagram/The great chef: celebrities/ATV

How to watch Latina LIVE?

‘The great chef: famous’ reaches the screens of all Peruvians thanks to the signal of Latina. In order to access the content of said television house, you must enter any of the following options:

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

‘The great chef: celebrities’, elimination: who was the last eliminated?

An intense night was experienced last Wednesday, August 9, after Mr. Peet said goodbye to the set of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The popular sports commentator did everything to advance to the next round of the cooking contest; Despite this, his dish failed to delight the palate of the strict jury.

Between tears and hugs from his colleagues, the driver also thanked him for the opportunity and said that he regrets not having been able to reach the long-awaited final of the culinary reality show.