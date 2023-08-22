Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

'The Great Chef: Celebrities' It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. While, on Saturdays, the culinary reality show begins at 8:30 p.m.

The kitchen reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ announced its third season after the great success of the first two editions, which were won by Ricardo Rondón and Natalia Salas, respectively. Given this, new talents will demonstrate their skills in the kitchen and are the nightmare of the members of the jury. In this edition, find out who will be the celebrities who will go to sentence and who will accompany Josi Martinez and Santi Lesmes.

‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE: Follow the minute by minute here Jury tastes the dish from La Herbolaria and Fátima Aguilar The jury said that the La Herbolaria dish was not bad and that there were still things to improve. While for Fátima Aguilar they agreed that she had abused the salt. “It’s not just salty, it’s horrible. You went too far,” Javier told the journalist. Photo: Latina. Jury tests Armando Machuca’s dish The members of the jury Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías did not have good comments about Armando Machuca’s dish. However, Giacomo Bocchio tried to see the positive side of his plate. Fatima Aguilar cuts her finger during preparation At the time of taking out the diagrams of the fish, Fátima Aguilar suffered a cut on her finger that caused the paramedics to go to treat her. “Now I do feel good as part of ‘The Great Chef,'” said the journalist, referring to all the participants who have cut themselves in the same kitchen. Photo: Latina See also What happened to Engin Akyürek, Kerim Ilgaz of the Turkish novel "What is Fatmagul's fault?" What is the second dish of the night? With the marine night theme, the participants will have to prepare chita al ajo with fried yucas and Creole sarza. Photo: Latina Mayra Goñi wins the first challenge of the night and goes to the next round Mayra Goñi celebrated in style that her dish was the best of the night and therefore, she is saved from the elimination night and goes to the next round of the competition. Another benefit that the actress had was that she had to punish the participant of her choice by subtracting 5 minutes less from the preparation of her second dish. She chose Armando Machuca. Photo: Latina Mayra Goñi runs around the set excited Mayra Goñi surprised the jury with her pota ceviche and corn pancakes. When Masías told the actress that her dish was decent, she couldn’t help but run around the set happy with her comment. Photo: Latina Leslie Stewart did not present her corn pancakes Leslie Stewart did not want the jury to try her corn pancakes because they did not turn out as expected. However, her ceviche had the approval of the jury. Jury tastes the dish from ‘La Herbolaria’ Nelly Rossinelli advised the Herbalist on its preparation and management of acidity and salt, while Masías and Bocchio agreed that the next time it would be perfect. Leslie Stewart slaps Armando Machuca lightly When Armando Machuca was saying that he was a fan of Leslie Stewart’s productions, the actress heard him and realized that her corn pancakes were burning and gave him a small slap. “Instead of talking, focus,” she told him. Mayra Goñi affirms that pota ceviche is her specialty The Peruvian actress told at the beginning of the program that pota ceviche is the dish that works best for her if she knows that the dish she would have to cook would be the same, so she feels the pressure to present a good dish. See also ElPozo maintains its essence in its new kits Photo: Latina Armando Machuca stars in the fall on the TV set The comic actor could not hide his fall when he tripped while running to the store for more supplies to prepare his first course. Photo: Latina What is the first dish that the contestants will prepare? The first challenge that the participants will undergo will be to cook a pota ceviche and accompanied with corn pancakes. And the person who manages to prepare the best first course will have the benefit of automatically moving on to the next round. Photo: Latina The program started! Mayra, Goñi, Leslie Stewart, Armando Machuca, ‘La Herbolaria’, Fátima Aguilar and Milene Vásquez at risk of leaving the competition if they go to sentencing night. Participants of the third season of 'The great chef: celebrities' Armando Machuca Milene Vasquez josi martinez Mayra Goñi Rocky Belmonte (FIRST ELIMINATED) Fatima Aguilar santi lesmes Mariella Zannetti The 'crazy' Wagner leslie stewart mermaid ortiz The 'People's Herbalist'. What time to see 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' if you are not in Peru? Next, find out how you can watch 'The Great Chef: Famous' LIVE if you are not in Peru: Colombia: 8.00 p.m. Venezuela: 8:00 p.m. Chile: 9.00 pm Bolivia: 9:00 p.m. Uruguay: 10:00 p.m. United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC) Spain: 3.00 am (the following day) The participant who won the golden pot of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ in its second edition, and therefore had the title of winner, was Natalia Salas, who defeated Ale Fuller in the final of the culinary reality show. Photo: Composition LR/ Latina Shots Where to see ‘The great chef: celebrities’? You can follow the cooking program LIVE and direct from an open signal or through your cable operator: See also SAG Awards 2022 live: where, how and at what time to watch the grand gala online? -Open TV: channel 2 -Claro TV: channel 2 -Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD) -DirectTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD). Photo: composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/La República/Latina Who was the first to be eliminated from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ third season? The first participant to leave the competition of the third edition of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was Rocky Belmonte, who lost against ‘La Herbolaria’ and Josi Martínez. Photo: Latina

‘The great chef: celebrities’: who was the last winner?

The last winner of ‘The great chef: celebrities’ was the national actress Natalia Salas. In the second season of the reality, Natalia was eliminated in the first phase of the program, however, she returned with great skill in the repechage, which earned her the great winner and the successor to Ricardo Rondón.