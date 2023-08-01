‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is getting closer to the grand finale; For this reason, the participants of the cooking reality show prepare to give the judges the most delicious dishes in each proposed challenge. Thus, this Monday, July 31, Monica Torres, ‘Mr. Peet’, Jesús Neyra and Mauricio Mesones They will give their all to avoid being sentenced, as happened with Katia Palma and Natalia Salas. Find out all the details of today’s program in this note.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: what time to see?

The popular Latina reality show is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. and, by public request, Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. If you are in another country, you can follow the following schedules.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

‘The great chef’ is broadcast by Latina from Monday to Friday in prime time. Therefore, you can watch the program through the open signal of channel 2, ONLINE through the mobile application and through the Latina YouTube channel once the program is finished.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

the sign of latin It is available throughout the Peruvian territory, in an open signal and in the different pay cable operators.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

‘The Great Celebrity Chef’: Eliminated

Jimmy Santi

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Antonio Pavon

What days does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ show?

the reality ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is broadcast in two schedules: Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.so if you like this type of format, take these hours into account.

