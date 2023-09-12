Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The repechage stage in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ arrive. The 6 participants who have been eliminated so far will return for a second chance to regain their place in the reality show, at the end of the final week. It is so Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, ‘Loco’ Wagner, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, Fátima Aguilar and Rocky Belmonte They will return to the kitchen to convince the program’s judges with the best of their work. Go on LIVE all the details of this long-awaited instance of the competition.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE: Watch the show minute by minute What is the first dish of the night? The jury announced that the first course will be chocolate cupcakes filled with strawberry jam. See also A dozen people live on a sidewalk in the Los Angeles neighborhood in Lorca Photo: Latina. What will happen on today’s program? The program began and, as happened in the previous two seasons, the participants who were eliminated will begin the repechage stage and, at the end of the week, the 3 who obtain the highest score will return to the competition. Photo: Latina. Who was the last one eliminated from ‘The Great Chef’? ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ begins a new stage, the special repechage in which the participants will try to return to the competition to win the coveted prize. In this context, Josi Martínez was the last participant who had to leave the competition. “I’m leaving, but I’m coming back,” were some of his words.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: what time does it start?

The reality ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 pm, so if you don’t want to miss any incidents of the repechage, you can tune into Latina at that time.

Where to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE?

The cooking show ‘The great chef’ it may look LIVE on the Latina signal on open TV, the channel’s website and the Latina app, available in the Play Store and App Store.

Latina LIVE: streaming channels

Open TV: channel 2 (Ex Frecuencia Latina)

Claro TV: channel 2.

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

Jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’