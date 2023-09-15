The repechage stage in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ began. The six participants who were eliminated from the competition returned for a second chance to regain their place in the reality show, on the eve of the final week. For this reason, Josi Martínez, Mayra Goñi, ‘Loco’ Wagner, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, Fátima Aguilar and Rocky Belmonte returned to the kitchen to convince the program’s judges with the best of their work.

What time is ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ on?

The reality‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’It airs from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm and on Saturdays at 8:30 pm, so if you don’t want to miss any incidents of the repechage, you can tune into Latina at that time.

How to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The cooking show‘The great chef’it may lookLIVEon the Latina signal on open TV, the channel’s website and the Latina app, available in the Play Store and App Store.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, third season: members

The participants of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ are the following:

Mayra Goñi.

Beatriz Martínez ‘Herbolaria’.

Milene Vasquez.

Christian ‘The Mad Wagner’.

Fatima Aguilar.

Armando Machuca.

Leslie Stewart.

Mariela Zanetti.

Sirena Ortiz.

Santi Lesmes.

Rocky Belmonte.

Josi Martínez.

What happened in the last episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In the last edition, the six eliminated participants faced each other in a round, in which only three of them will have the chance to return to the competition. Everyone’s scores will accumulate and that will determine their luck in the reality show.

