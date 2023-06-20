“The Big Chef: Celebrities” it is in its final stage; however, it does not stop surprising its audience. To the joy of many, the model Milett Figueroa will be back in the most popular kitchen on Peruvian television, as could be seen in the preview of the program that will be broadcast this Monday, June 19. Therefore, if you do not want to miss the incidents due to her return to reality, we will tell you how to tune in LIVE culinary competition.

YOU CAN SEE: José Peláez tells how it was to record “Tomorrow I will tell you”: “A scene made me very nervous”

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: what time to see?

the reality “The Big Chef: Celebrities” It gets more and more exciting days before the final. This is broadcast Monday through Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. If you are in other countries, we leave you the schedules so that you can take them into account.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

What channel is “The Great Chef: Celebrities” on?

“The Big Chef: Celebrities” It is broadcast at night from Monday to Saturday by Latina Televisión, both in open signal and in the various cable operators in Peru.

“The Great Chef: Famous” is broadcast from Monday to Saturday by Latina. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

Where to watch Latina LIVE?

The followers of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” You can follow the program through the open signal, by cable and the Latina appavailable for all mobile devices with internet access.

Who is returning to “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities” TODAY?

After being eliminated from the reality show after going through eight sentences, Milett Figueroa will be back on the set of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”. Most likely, his presence is to reinforce one of the participants who are still in the competition.

On what days does “The Greatest Chef: Celebrities” show?

“The Big Chef: Celebrities” it airs Monday through Friday, but also on Saturdays in prime time. On the other hand, if you want to see the past episodes, you can search for the full episodes on Latina’s YouTube channel.

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: Eliminated

Patricia Porto Carrero

Natalia Málaga (with Leyla Chihuán as support)

fiorella rodriguez

George Henderson

milett figueroa

Miguel Vergara

Nico Ponce

Korina Rivadeneira.

#quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot #LIVE #Milett #Figueroa #returns #set #cooking #reality #show