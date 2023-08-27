Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

SEE, ‘The great chef: celebrities’ LIVE and DIRECT | The cooking reality show announced its third season after the great success of the first two editions that had Ricardo Rondón and Natalia Salas as winners respectively. In this new elimination day it will be known which character will leave the competition. Follow the minute by minute program of TODAY by La República Espectáculos.

‘The great chef LIVE minute by minute: watch the elimination here The second challenge will be a dessert: alfajores with delicacy After the first course, it was the turn of the second course in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ Celebrities must now prepare a dessert: alfajores with delicacy from the pot. This dish will define who gets their pass to the next stage of the program. Sirena Órtiz won the first challenge of the elimination night The actress Sirena Órtiz knew how to win over the jury with her dish. The judges highlighted the presentation and flavor of her dish. With this, the participant took a great benefit on the night of sentencing. See also Too much pressure? Jimmy Santi suffers a decompensation in "The Great Chef: Celebrities" and was removed Jury criticizes the first dish of ‘Loco Wagner’ Javier Masías expressed his disagreement with the preparation of the first dish of ‘Loco’ Wagner. The strict jury expressed that “Loco” did not know how to obtain the expected flavor of Pepián de corn. The first dish will be Pepián de corn with chicken The participants of ‘El gran chef’ will have to make a good corn pepián with chicken to be able to overcome the first challenge. Several claimed to have never cooked this dish. Celebrities break when they see photos of their grandparents on television Giacomo Bocchio broke down when he saw a photograph of his grandparents on television. Several of the participants of ‘The great celebrity chef’ were surprised to see photos of their relatives in Latina. Beatriz Martínez, ‘The town’s herbalist’ stated that she would have liked to get to know them more. ‘Loco’ Wagner does the dance of ‘Piernitas Pereyra’ The former member of ‘La noche es mía’, Loco Wagner did the dance of ‘Piernitas Pereyra’ in ‘El gran chef; celebrities’ The judges and participants were amazed. Even Josi Martínez dared to try it. See also 'The great chef: celebrities' LIVE: who will go to trial? What time does ‘The Biggest Chef: Celebrities’ start on Saturdays? The cooking reality show ‘El gran chef: famosos’ is broadcast on the Latina signal, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., while on Saturdays the show starts at 8:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Who were saved from going to elimination? To everyone’s surprise, Armando Machuca managed to save himself from elimination this time. He, along with Leslie Stewart, were the captains of the teams in the first dish of the night and in the second dish they managed to secure their pass to the next day. Who are the sentenced of ‘The great chef’? In the last episode it was known who will be the characters who will fight to continue in the competition today. Once again, Beatriz Martínez, the popular “Herbolaria del pueblo” will try to save herself from elimination. She is accompanied by ‘Loco’ Wagner, Sirena Ortiz and Josi Martínez.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: what time does it start?

The gastronomic reality is transmitted by the signal of latin television Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

‘The great chef: celebrities’: where to see?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is available through any device with an open signal on Latina Televisión. Added to this, you can also enjoy it live by entering the channel 2 website.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

You can see the Latina signal live through its website or its YouTube channel.

Latina LIVE: broadcast channels

Latina is a Peruvian channel that can be seen on an open signal and by cable operators. In addition, it is available digitally in its mobile application. It is provided free of charge by the following television broadcasting companies:

Jury of ‘The great chef: celebrities’

The panel of judges is made up of three people: the food critic Javier Masias, the influencer Nelly Rossinelli and the chef Giacomo Bocchio.