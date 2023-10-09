‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ begins its fourth season this Monday October 9 with 12 new members, who will leave their comfort zone to enter a culinary competition, even though some do not have close contact with the kitchen. Therefore, they will have to do their best to convince the judges Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías. In addition, many are waiting to see the return to television of Monica Zevallos in a new facet.

What time does ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ start?

The new edition of the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will continue at the usual time: Monday to Friday, at 8:00 pm, and on Saturdays, at 8:30 pm. If you are in another country, follow these schedules.

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 10.00 pm

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

How and where to watch ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The first episode of the fourth season of the cooking reality show can be seen LIVE on the Latina signalon TV, the channel’s website and its application for smartphones.

How to watch Latina Television?

You can follow all the Latina programming and the episodes of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ through the open signal on TV (channel 2), also on cable operators.

Movistar TV: Channel 2 and 702

Claro TV: Channel 2 and 502

DirecTV: Channel 121 (SD) and Channel 1121 (HD)

Participants of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

Tilsa Lozano

Sergio ‘Checho’ Ibarra

Renato Rossini

Ximena Hoyos

Saskia Bernaola

Gino Pesaressi

Renato Rossini Jr.

Florcita Polo

Fiorella Cayo

Christian Ysla

Monica Zevallos.

