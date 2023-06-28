SEE “The Great Chef: Celebrities” LIVE TODAY | The Latina gastronomic reality show continues to conquer viewers week after week with new participants. In its second season it has well-known characters such as Jimmy Santi, Laura Spoya, Katia Palma, Antonio Pavon Showing off your cooking skills. Although some already have a notion to prepare dishes and save themselves from being sentenced, not all have run with the same luck. This is the case of Jesús Neyra, who was the first eliminated from the gastronomic reality show. Jesús prepared chicken water and leg with peanuts, however, his preparation did not convince the jury and he was in last place.

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”: Schedule

“The great chef: famous” is broadcast from Monday to Friday by the signal of latin at 8:00 pm (Peru time). While on Saturdays, the program starts a little later, that is, at 8.30 p.m. Next, we leave you the schedule according to countries so that you do not miss any episode of the culinary reality show:

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 9.00 pm (Washington DC)

Spain: 3.00 am (the following day).

Where to see “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Followers of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” can follow the minute by minute of the program by latin and also through the YouTube channel of the television house. There is also the option of watching the reality show through the Latina Play application.

“The Great Chef: Celebrities” started its second season with new participants. Photo: La República composition / Alvaro Lozano

How to watch Latina LIVE?

For those who want to follow “The great chef: famous” by the signal of LIVE LATIN, you can follow the program on open TV and cable operators. As well, do it from the same Latina app.

open TV: channel 2

Claro TV: channel 2

Movistar TV: channel 102 (SD) and channel 702 (HD)

DirecTV: channel 192 (SD) and channel 1192 (SD).

What days does “The Great Chef: Celebrities” show?

As mentioned above, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” airs on Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m. and the Saturdays it airs at 8.30 pm by public request.

“The Great Chef: Famous” is hosted by José Peláez. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

“The Great Chef: Celebrities”, Season Two: Contestants

With the arrival of the second season of “The great chef: famous”, 12 new participants arrived determined to improve their culinary skills and be the winner or winner of the competition. Who are they? We leave you the list below:

Mr Peet

Jimmy Santi

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

ale fuller

Monica Torres

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas

