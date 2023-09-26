‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It gets more and more ‘spicy’, as it is already close to the final stretch. Tonight, Josi Martínez, Rocky Belmonte, Santi Lesmes and Leslie Stewart faced each other in the different culinary challenges, but only two could be saved. These were Santi Lesmes and Josi Martínez. Meanwhile, Rocky Belmonte and Leslie Stewart received criticism from the cooking reality juries. Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías were the toughest, but they encouraged them not to let their guard down in these final moments.

Let us remember that, recently, host José Peláez confirmed the fourth consecutive season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, a program that has been a success and has managed to reach the hearts of Peruvian families. Until now, it is not known who the participants of this new edition will be.

#Great #Chef #Celebrities #Leslie #Rocky #Belmonte #attend #sentencing #night