In the most recent edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’Laura Spoa, Katia Palma, Mr. Peet and Belén Estévez they faced each other so as not to fall into sentencing night and move on to the final stage of the program. The participants had to make lentil salad and Italian tripe, the one who won the first challenge was the former Miss Peru, but despite this, she could not be saved when the jury tasted her second dish and was called to sentence for the first time so far in the competition.

Katia Palma was surprised when she was saved the night with Belen Estevezwhile Laura Spoya will accompany Mr Peet, Monica Torres and Natalia Salas on sentencing night.

#Great #Chef #Celebrities #Laura #Spoya #sentenced #time #competition