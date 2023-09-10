Unfortunately, Josi Martínez could not convince the jury on this elimination night and left the competition after several weeks on the reality show. Now the young influencer will have his chance to return in the next repechage of this season, where he will seek revenge against the participants who were eliminated in previous weeks.

After having cooked cause with memories and aromas of Ferreñafe and chi jau guinea pig with chaufa rice, the competitor could not convince with the seasoning he had in both dishes and which were rated by the juries Javier, Giacomo and Nelly.

On the other hand, Armando Machuca was the most outstanding competitor of the night who, despite not having won the first challenge of the night, was able to advance to the final stage of The Great Chef: Celebrities after convincing with the second dish based on guinea pig.

For her part, Sirena Ortiz, despite having had the best cause and having obtained the benefit of having cooked rice in the second dish, the jury criticized her roundly, given that even with the advantage she had, she could not prepare a good dressing.

