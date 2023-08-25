Javier Masias Carvajal is part of the jury of the culinary reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Although many think that the expert studied gastronomy as Giacomo Bocio, Javier Masías is actually a journalist by training. Likewise, he works as a businessman by having his own bookstore.

Despite the fact that Javier Masías did not study Gastronomy, he confessed that he has a unique affection for food. In this sense, the expert told what led him to decide to be a culinary critic.

How did Javier Masías decide to become a culinary critic?

Javier Masías told in an interview that, from his childhood, he felt a genuine inclination towards gastronomy, since he liked to eat. Likewise, the jury of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” said that from a very young age he questioned why he liked such different flavors of the same dish.

“I remember that as a child I reflected on why I liked two empanadas from two bakeries so much, despite being so different and the other is that I have also been a bit of a glutton, that is, I am the terror of the triple sanguche platters at all parties childish until now,” he said.

Javier Masías shares roles in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’ with Giacomo Boccio and Nelly Rossinelli. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Capture

Over the years, Javier Masías became more aware of his attachment to gastronomy and, for this reason, he began to strategically plan his trips abroad, since he made them coincide with his reservations in restaurants that he wanted to go to.

Little by little, he realized that he was fascinated that people read his reviews regarding his opinions about the dishes and the restaurants in which he consumed.

“What I liked the most was that people were interested in what it was like to eat in those places and that they paid me for that,” he said, given that, for the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, “there is no single way to achieve success in the kitchen, but many options and many paths”.

