Definitely, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has stolen the hearts of viewers. And it is that each episode brings with it fun and unexpected events that generate great expectations among the public who, through social networks, asked for one more season of the cooking reality show. Faced with this request, Latina made the dream come true and summoned various national entertainment figures to make up the second edition of the television space that has earned the affection of thousands of Peruvians.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Milett Figueroa back? Producer of “The Great Chef” reveals details of the SECOND SEASON

Who will be in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

After the rumors on social networks, Latina was encouraged to reveal the first names of the contestants of the second season of “The Great Famous Chef”. Through a video, the new faces of this new edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” were revealed. Among them stands out: Alessandra Fuller, Mr. Peet, Mónica Torres, Jimmy Santy, Laura Spoya and Junior Silva (‘Fat Chicken’).

CONFIRMED the 6 NEW FAMOUS of #ElGranChefFamosos Season 2 😱😍🙌🔥🫶😍 pic.twitter.com/hIGH3QHlSE — José Peláez (@Sr_Pelaez) June 13, 2023

This Friday, June 16, a photograph of who will be the last participants that will make up this second season has been released. Among them stands out: Belén Estévez, Katia Palma, Mauricio Mesones, Jesús Neyra, Antonio Pavón and Natalia Salas.

“The great celebrity chef” confirms its last six members for this second season. Photo: diffusion



