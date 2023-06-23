“The Big Chef: Celebrities” He conquered all viewers with another facet of 12 figures, a new jury and with José Peláez in the lead. Thanks to the great reception from the public, latin announced the second season of this format, which will premiere as soon as its first edition is concluded. In this sense, the followers are expectant with the new that this culinary reality show will have to offer. Likewise, the presenter of the program and the production team show that they are attentive to the requests of their fans and made a revelation.

YOU CAN SEE: Where to watch the final of “The Great Chef: Famous” LIVE?: time and transmission link | Latin

What time will you show “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities” on Saturdays?

At the press conference for “The Great Chef: Famous” for his second seasonthe figures that will participate in the culinary competition and José Peláez spoke with The Republic and showed how excited they were about the new edition. The driver unveiled a novelty of the format. This will change the schedule in which it was broadcast on Saturdays at the request of the public, since it was broadcast at 10:30 p.m.

“On Saturdays we are going to go from 8.30 pm because they were asking us a lot, we have a lot of surprises prepared”Peláez revealed.

YOU CAN SEE: “It doesn’t seem fair to me”: Natalia Salas gives her opinion on the double demand of the judges of “The Great Chef”

What program could disappear from Latina due to the time change of “The Great Chef: Famous”?

“The Great Chef: Famous” will be broadcast on Saturdays from now on at 8:30 p.m. by request of the audience, the same time that the “Sliver of Humor”. Given this, followers wonder what will happen to the comic space and what measures it will take latin so as not to lose your audience.

“Jirón del Humor” is broadcast on Saturdays in Latina. Photo: Instagram capture

When does the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” premiere?

The second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” It premieres this Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 pm on the Latina signal. On social networks, fans of the cooking show asked that it be broadcast earlier on weekends and, apparently, the production listened to these requests. “Jirón del humor” will be broadcast at 10:00 pm and it is ruled out that it will go off the air.

“The great chef: famous” conquers the public. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: He had only one musical success, hit Melcochita on TV and is now the new star of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”

Who will be in the second season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The participants will be the following:

Alessandra Fuller

Mr Peet

Monica Torres

jimmy santy

Laura Spoa

Junior Silva

Belen Estevez

Katia Palma

Mauricio Mesones

Jesus Neyra

Antonio Pavon

Natalia Salas

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Rondón will be in “My mother cooks better than yours”, announces Gisela Valcárcel

Who won the first season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Ricardo Rondón and Karina Calmet they faced off in a heart-stopping duel in the kitchen of “The Great Chef: Celebrities.” Both characters passed the rigorous culinary challenges and finally, in an emotional final, the television host managed to prevail over his partner and took the pot of gold and the title of best chef.

Ricardo Rondón managed to prevail in the first season of “The Great Chef: Famous”. Photo: Composition LR/America Shot

YOU CAN SEE: Giacomo Bocchio did not have a good concept of this character from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: “Unfriendly”

What will happen to “Girón del humor” after the change with “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

America announced that “The Big Chef: Celebrities” It will change hours from this Saturday. Now it will start at 8:00 pm. and there are changes in the schedule for that day. “Jirón del humor” will be broadcast at 10:00 pm and “Family Saturdays” will be given before the cooking reality show. At the moment, it has not been confirmed if there are cancellations. Javier Masías indicated that this modification responds to requests from fans on social networks.

“Jirón del Humor” airs on Saturdays. Photo: Broadcast/Latin

Which character turned down the offer to be part of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

Definitely, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has captured the attention of viewers who demanded a second season. Although it has already been announced who will make up this new edition, the tiktoker Ric La Torre shared unpublished news about the contestants.

Along these lines, Ric La Torre reported that the iOA content creator He was going to be part of the second season of the culinary reality show, but he gave up accepting the proposal for this reason.

As he explains in his video, a follower of iOA He wrote to the youtuber mentioning that he would like to see him in an edition of the cooking show and the influencer did not take long to respond. “They wanted to have me in the first season with a super low floor, then for the second they had me in negotiations for a month and a half and when I said ‘Ok’, they told me no. Hahahahahaha, if they only knew. That’s why I don’t like television and they will never see me there,” said the influencer.

#quotThe #Great #Chef #Celebritiesquot #change #schedule #Saturdays #program #disappear #Latina