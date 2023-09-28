Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It is close to finishing its third season and every day it surprises the public with its occurrences. In the last episode, a tender moment was carried out by all the participants, after the actress Siren Ortiz went through a difficult situation while cooking.

The event occurred when Siren He was trying to prepare ravioli, but he couldn’t handle the preparation and he broke. Noticing the actress’s frustration, Mariella Zanetti ran to her aid to assist her. Seconds later, the other members — Leslie Stewart, Santi Lesmes and Rocky Belmonte — also came over to help. The members’ action captivated the public, who showered them with praise. “May ‘The Great Chef’ never end, they show how beautiful television is, the camaraderie that was seen was the best”, “We continue crying, how beautiful how they helped Sirena”, “This is the most empathetic and united group of the three seasons,” could be read in some comments published on Tiktok.