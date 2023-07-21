‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ kicked off this Thursday, July 20 with ‘The repechage’, in which the eliminated contestants, such as Antonio Pavón and Jimmy Santi, return to have a second chance in the culinary reality. In the second challenge of the night, they had to prepare the dishes with which they were left out of the competition and, during this process, the Spanish bullfighter, reading the recipe and sautéing the gnocchi in the pan, did not realize that he was pushing the pot with boiling water.

Antonio Pavón accidentally knocked over this pot of hot water, which fell into the station across the street, where Jimmy Santi was. However, it remained on the other side of the saucepan, so he did not do it any harm. This fact did leave the participants concerned, as something serious could have happened.

