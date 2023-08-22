‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ he continues to gain followers, season after season. Although months before it was behind programs like ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ and ‘JB en ATV’, now it prevails over them and is among the first places. Adolfo Aguilar’s reality show, on América TV, continues to be his main competition and in this note we tell you how RATING each of them did.

YOU CAN SEE: Cachay grateful for the rating of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: “It leaves us a good mattress”

What happened on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ on Saturday, August 19?

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ presented a special for Children’s Day, on Saturday August 19. Both the jury and the participants were moved by the messages from the little ones, who sent them some gifts as a token of appreciation for entertaining them every day.

Celebrities will have to do their best not to be eliminated from the competition. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / The Big Celebrity Chef

Javier Masías broke down to tears with the drawing that one of them did for him. He expressed his excitement for being the inspiration for many children. On the other hand, the contestants had fun with the games that José Peláez proposed to them.

YOU CAN SEE: The grand finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ vs. ‘El reventonazo’: what program swept the rating?

However, not everything was rosy, three of them were sentenced after not having delivered optimal dishes in the challenges they were given. Along these lines, Mayra Goñi, Milene Vásquez and the “Herbolaria del pueblo” were sent to the knockout phase of the cooking reality show.

How did the programs on Saturday, August 19, fare in RATING?

Learn about the figures reached by Saturday’s programs in prime time, in Lima + cities. ‘The great chef: celebrities’, ‘JB on ATV’ and ‘Which one is the real one?’ they competed directly.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’: 9.6

‘The miracles of the rose’: 8.9

‘Which is the real one?’: 8.2

‘The blowout of the Chola’: 6.6

‘JB on ATV’: 5.9

‘America Armchair’: 5.7

‘America matinee’: 5.5

‘America News Saturday Edition’: 5.3

‘Sliver of humor’: 4.3

What happened in the recent edition of ‘JB en ATV’?

Jorge Benavides made a parody of ‘La casa de Magaly’, a reality show by Magaly Medina. The members parodied the celebrities who have participated in this sequence that is broadcast from Monday to Friday on ATV. In their first program, Gabriela Serpa, Alfredo Benavides and JB did their thing with their characterizations.

#great #chef #beat #real #ATV #RATING #Saturday