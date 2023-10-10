The premiere of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was full of surprises for the participants and all the viewers who follow the reality show. Thus, as in each episode, at the end they presented a preview of the episode for this Tuesday, October 10, but one detail caught the attention and generated concern among the fans of the program and the person himself. Pelaez. It was announced that the driver will have some “replacements” and comments about it exploded on networks.

What will happen to Peláez, host of ‘The Great Chef’?

In the episode of ‘The Great Chef’ this Monday, October 9, many were surprised with the announcement of “Peláez’s replacements”. Apparently, the charismatic host of the cooking reality show would be absent from the program. On social networks, some users demand that he stay, while others explain what would be the reason for his departure from the show.

News in 'The Great Chef'. Photo: Latina

What did users say on networks about Peláez’s “replacements”?

Some people on social networks explained that the driver José Peláez would be traveling to the United States to participate in one of his well-known races. However, some want to see it on screens and others chose to give names of those they would like to replace the presenter.

“What do we mean tomorrow we will meet Peláez’s replacements? Don’t play like that, friends”, “We no longer have the joy of seeing Armando and now they will leave us without Peláez”, “Replacement for Peláez? I demand an explanation!”, some comments say.