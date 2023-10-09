The grand finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ was full of surprises. One of them was the announcement of the new recipe books for the second and third season from the well-known cooking reality show. However, it was not the only news that the charismatic Peláez made in style. Now, the ‘Chefcitos’, the program’s followers, will be able to live the experience of making their favorite dishes, not only with the books and all the recipes available, but they will also feel like another participant with the new official aprons. Below we tell you how you can acquire it and more.

To buy the official products of the cooking reality show you just have to go to the Latina website and go to the ‘The Great Chef’ section. Subsequently, the various recipe books will appear. (at 34.90 soles each) and the apron with the program logo (59 soles). You choose the items you will take and go to the shopping cart to proceed with the payment. You will have the option of delivery (with an additional cost) or pick-up in the same channel (av. San Felipe 968, Jesús María). Then you enter the requested information and your payment method. You accept the terms and conditions; and that’s it. You will receive a confirmation email.

