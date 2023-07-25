The competition for the rating continues as every week. The programs ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘, ‘JB en ATV’, ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ and the recently released ‘Which is the real one?’ are the proposals with which the television channels seek to position themselves as the most tuned of the weekend. However, there was another program that took the lead in terms of audience and we will tell you which one it was.

‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

The culinary reality of latin It is in its repechage stage. In this, the 6 celebrities who were eliminated seek to obtain the highest possible score to become one of the 3 lucky ones who will return to the competition. On Saturday, July 22, the program paid tribute to Turkish culture.

‘The blowout of the Chola’

Like every week Ernesto Pimentel He presented his well-known humorous sketches in the company of his entire cast of comedians. In addition, he had singer John Kelvin, who was recently released from prison, on his set.

‘JB on ATV’

The cast of Jorge Benavides continues to captivate the public and this weekend they joined the fever for the movie ‘Barbie’, for which they did one of their well-known castings for ‘Tía Gloria’. In addition, after the success of the Latina cooking show, ‘JB’ presented a new edition of ‘El gran chifa: los figuretis’.

What program led in ratings?

After its recent premiere, many might think that the program ‘Which is the real one?’ It was the one that was in the first place of hearing this last Saturday. However, this is not the case and, therefore, we leave you the list of rating figures that include the city of Lima.

‘The Rose of Guadalupe’: 10.8 points

‘The blowout of the Chola’: 9.3 points

‘Which is the real one?’: 7.5 points

‘JB on ATV’: 7.1 points

‘The great chef: celebrities’: 6.1 points.

What happened between Jazmín Pinedo and Yahaira Plasencia?

Jasmine Pinedo and Yahaira Plasencia were the guests of the second program of ‘What is the real one?’; However, none of them imagined that they would go through a tense moment during the competition. It all started when the host complained because she felt that she was favoring the singer: “It’s not worth it. What are the preferences?” she said.

For her part, the sauce boat did not remain silent and replied: “They gave you one too, stop complaining. What’s more, Adolfo, you gave him a question. Do not pass”.

