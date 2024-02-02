This Monday, February 5, 'America Today' will premiere its new season and he will do so with an interview with the singer Christian Domínguez, who will answer several questions after the broadcast of his ampay in Magaly Medina's space. The expectation is great, so Latin is not far behind and has prepared a special program on 'Arriba mi gente', which is broadcast at the same time. Thus, it has already been announced that they will present 'La kermesse', a versus in which members of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and the novel 'Dad in Distress' will face each other.

'The Big Chef: Celebrities' and 'Dad in Trouble' together?

Next Monday, February 5, at 9:00 am, 'Arriba mi gente' has prepared a special broadcast that promises emotions, laughter and competition. Two of the most popular programs currently, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' and 'Dad in Trouble', They will face each other in a special full of fun challenges that will test their resistance and physical skills.

“'The kermesse' was born from a game that took place yesterday in the courtyard, where a group of 'Dad in Trouble' faced off against 'The Great Chef', but the latter team lost and were left wanting to be the winners. Therefore, now they come on Monday for their revenge. This will be an epic confrontation that promises to entertain and surprise our entire audience.“said Karina Borrero, host of the Latina magazine.

'Arriba mi gente' will make a special episode. Photo: Latina

Both teams, made up of the renowned figures from the cooking reality show and the charismatic actors from Latina's family soap opera, will seek victory in a competition that will bring out the most competitive side of each figure.

“Our entire team always strives to bring the best to viewers. Therefore, this year we want to bring new sequences and games to the screens so that you can enjoy the summer with the best content. We are starting with 'La kermesse' and later we will bring more surprises”commented Maju Mantilla.

This is one of the options that viewers will have on screens on Monday, February 5a proposal that is aimed at a family audience, as Latina has been emphasizing in each of its contents.

Will Christian Domínguez appear on 'América hoy'?

Something that many followers of the Peruvian entertainment What they want to see are Christian Domínguez's statements after the ampay that revealed his infidelity, which is why Pamela Franco decided to end their relationship after 4 years together. Although he had been announced as one of the hosts, we would now see him in the position of interviewee and his future in the América TV magazine is still uncertain.

“Do you recognize yourself as the person who was in the white van with Mary Moncada?”, “Then what we talked about so much in the program is said: 'Hen that eats eggs, even if its beak is cut off'”, “Haven't you left? of the house? Are you still living with Pamela?”, “Is she the only Mary Moncada? You're sure? Aren't they going to come out more?“, are some of the questions that the singer would answer.