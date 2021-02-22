There is no player with a more destabilizing role in the entire Premier League than Bruno Fernandes. Midfielder fell to his feet at Manchester United and everyone at Old Trafford is delighted with the Portuguese. “He’s doing better than we imagined”, explained the legend net Paul Scholes in a perfect summary of what much of the authorized voices in the UK think.

The surprising thing is that in little more than a year, since the end of January 2020 that Bruno Fernandes wears the United jersey, hHe has scored a whopping 34 goals in 59 games. Very high numbers to just be a midfielder, although he is the benchmark of the team when the ball goes to the penalty spot. Bruno Fernandes is breaking all records in England but at 26 he can achieve a historic milestone in the English league: be the first midfielder to finish as the top scorer in the competition.

No media has ever managed to defeat the long list of strikers who score goals every season in the Premier. The United star may be the first. And the feat is within reach. It is not an illusion. Or a dream. This season he has scored 15 goals, two behind the top scorer, Liverpool’s Egyptian Mo Salah. And also two away from the immediate pursuers: Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son, with 13 goals. Gündogan is the other midfielder who has scored the most goals with 11.

Historic feat: being the first midfielder to finish as top scorer in the Premier

Lampard, the most goalscorer in history

Frank Lampard is the highest-scoring midfielder of all time in the English league: 177 goals, but he never finished a season at the top of the filmmakers table. If Bruno Fernandes succeeded, he would break another barrier never seen before in English football. And join his name for eternity with those of Thierry Henry, which is the striker with the most top gunner trophies in the Premier with 4. Or with those of Alan shearer Y Gary Lineker, that they conquered it three times.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli (Tottenham), David Silva (City), Santi Cazorla or Ramsey (Arsenal) are the media that have scored the most goals in recent years in English football without occupying any of the attacking positions in their clubs. But none of them have the scoring ability of Bruno. The Portuguese pulls the offensive car of Solskjaer’s United and is standing out as the great signing (those from Manchester paid € 55M to Sporting de Portugal) from the Premier in recent years.

If he finally manages to unseat the pack of attackers of the Premier (Salah, Mané, Gabriel Jesús, Kane, Son, Calvert-Lewin, Vardy, Aubameyang, Werner, Lacazette, Bamford …) and to rise as the top scorer in the Premier, would mean a feat hardly repeatable. Although seeing everything that Bruno is achieving you can never rule out anything.