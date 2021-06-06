With the Champions League qualification in their pockets, after winning 3-2 against Real Sociedad on this day, Real Madrid can afford to look further. Specifically, to the runner-up of the Primera Iberdrola, a position occupied by White one point behind Levante and two days left before the regular League ends.

In this way, David Aznar’s team is armed for a new challenge: win the two remaining duels against Santa Teresa as a visitor and against Granadilla in Valdebebas. If they manage to get the six points they would chain eleven consecutive games without losing in the League, a streak with which they would close their first season in the elite in a spectacular way.

In addition to this motivation and of the option of being runners-up or, rather, the second best team in the First Iberdrola after Barça, the incentive of having a shorter path in the Champions is added.

The objective of Madrid, to qualify as second to the Champions League

And it is that classifying as second or third entails certain differences, highlighting the lower number of games to play. The second classified of the six top-ranked federations (France, Germany, Spain, England, Sweden and the Czech Republic) they will enter Round 2 of the league route.

Meanwhile, the teams that occupied the third place of those six federations, and the runners-up of the next ten top-ranked federations (Denmark, Holland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Russia and Belarus) they will enter Round 1 of the league route.

Both routes will have the same format. Round 1 will be played in a four-team knockout mini-tournament and the winner will advance to the round. The tournaments will be played at a single venue in August with a one-game semi-finals, a match for third place and a final. For its part, Round 2 will be played as a direct two-legged tie in August and September.