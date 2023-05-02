“The Great Celebrity Chef” premieres TODAY, May 1, 2023 on Latina screens and there are only hours left for the LIVE broadcast to begin. The new gastronomic program will have the participation of famous Peruvians such as Milett Figueroa, Patricia Portocarrero, Patricio Suárez Vértiz, ‘Nico’ Ponce, Andrés Vílchez, Korina Rivadeneira, among others. They must demonstrate how much they know about cooking before the juries made up of Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. Find out more details of the PREMIERE today for FREE this Monday.

When does “The Biggest Celebrity Chef” premiere?

“The Great Celebrity Chef” hits Latina screens this Monday, May 1. The new program promises a new television experience full of emotion and adrenaline. In this gastronomic format, more than 100 national and international dishes prepared by the contestants will be shown.

José Peláez, host of the program. Photo: diffusion

What time does “The Biggest Celebrity Chef” start?

To see “The Great Famous Chef”, the user must tune in to the Latina channel from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) this Monday, May 1. The culinary space is led by José Peláez, who has been summoned due to his charisma and good performance in front of cameras.

Where to watch “The Great Celebrity Chef” for FREE?

“The Great Celebrity Chef” is the new cooking show on Peruvian television. The gastronomic space was acquired by Latina and, through this channel, it can be seen LIVE. In order to tune in for FREE, the viewer must dial channel 2 through the open signal.

How to watch Latina LIVE?

If you want to follow the broadcast of the premiere of “The Big Celebrity Chef”, You can do it through the Latina signal for free on open television. If you are not at home, all you have to do is enter from the channel’s application so you don’t miss any incidents of this cooking show.

Contestants of “The Big Celebrity Chef”

The program “The great famous chef” will be hosted by José Peláez and will have the participation of 12 celebrities. At the moment, six were presented:

milett figueroa

Patricio Suarez-Vertiz

George Henderson

fiorella rodriguez

Andres Vilchez

Patricia Porto Carrero

Korina Rivadeneira

Natalia Malaga

Ricardo Rondon

‘Nico’ Ponce

Karina Calmet

“The great famous chef”, judges. Photo: diffusion

“The great celebrity chef”: who are the members of the jury?

Two well-known critics and a tiktoker will be the judges of “El gran chef famosos”, the new Latina cooking show.

Giacomo Bocchio (Chef): With 18 years of experience in Peruvian gastronomy, the owner of the restaurant “Porcus” is the first jury. Also, he is a member of the Culinary Academy of France.

With 18 years of experience in Peruvian gastronomy, the owner of the restaurant “Porcus” is the first jury. Also, he is a member of the Culinary Academy of France. Javier Masías (Cooking Critic): gastronomic journalist with a long career in national magazines. His texts were published in media ranging from Mexico to Uruguay. He is the author of Bitute and took part in Street Food Lima with Tomás Matsufuji.

gastronomic journalist with a long career in national magazines. His texts were published in media ranging from Mexico to Uruguay. He is the author of Bitute and took part in Street Food Lima with Tomás Matsufuji. Nelly Rossinelli (Foodie): the young woman is the third person to make up the jury panel. She has a great passion for Peruvian cuisine and on TikTok she presents healthy lunch box recipes. She has over half a million followers on the platform.

