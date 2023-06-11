In an unexpected twist, the well-known Millet has been removed from the TV show ‘The Biggest Celebrity Chef’, leaving viewers and fans in shock. Through tears, she said goodbye to her colleagues and assured that she had given her best.

“The Biggest Celebrity Chef,” one of the most popular cooking shows in the country, has kept viewers engaged with its exciting and competitive format, where famous people demonstrate their culinary skills in every episode. On this occasion and in the midst of a suspenseful atmosphere, the next eliminated was announced.

The host of the show, along with a panel of expert judges, announced that the Millet would no longer be a part of the following episodes. So it will not be part of the final round.

She assured that she is very proud of the program, since she assured that she had given her best. Through tears, the contestants and panelists said goodbye to the reality girl

