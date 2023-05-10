In the new edition of “The Great Celebrity Chef” Issued this May 9, actor Miguel Vergara, remembered for his participation in the “Asu mare” films, stood out among his peers by preparing one of the best fish chilcanos, surpassing his partner Patricia Portocarrero. When revealing the name, the jury mentioned that it is the first time that there was not unanimity when voting for the winner of the first challenge of the night. “The positive is because they are better than before,” said gastronomic journalist Javier Masías.

The reality show host warned that the winner’s benefit was that he would be automatically saved and would not have to cook a second course, but would be able to go home until the next round. Seconds later, they announced the actor as the winner. Very emotional, he thanked the three qualifiers and left the set. “We are surprised. We congratulate you. Don’t rest on your laurels. Take it as a super opportunity. You have potential that I think you haven’t discovered in the kitchen yet,” added Nelly Rossinelli.

