In the beginning it was about being: we are what we wear, said the aphorism, underpinning the identity expressed through clothing. Gender and class, occupation and position, all revealed at first glance by the outfit, which may never have been worn by the monk, but he has always helped. Until social dynamics changed and the verb changed from being to having: we have, therefore we are, the logic of capitalism. And there we were still, doped in materialistic accumulation (more clothes, more sneakers, more bags, more logos, without feeling or suffering), when we were hit by the perverse twist that defines us today: appearing to be. At a time when our relationships are mediated like never before by images—which is what we are reduced to in networks and the digital environment—the only thing that counts are appearances, what we appear to be. And reality is no longer anything but a set of situations constructed on purpose, a game of masks and fictions. The life passed through the filters and effects of TikTok and Instagram. The fashion favorite, right now, is the filter of normality.

Welcome to the era of the new normcore, the headlines cry. That alleged stylistic revolution from the beginning of the second decade of this century, an ode to dressing with no other purpose than to cover the body for functional reasons, without meaning in terms of fashion, is back, also in prêt collections -à-porter more or less exclusive. Is this what is behind the fantasy of Y2K infantilization? It could be considered like this. Does it have to do with a socioeconomic context of precariousness, frightened by the specter of inflation? Don't rule it out. “As a general rule, financial uncertainty isn't really that big of a factor unless it's something devastating, like a major recession. “I think this has more to do with a different spectrum script twist, a minimalist reaction to the maximalism that emerged after the pandemic,” concedes Valerie Steele, director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. Sean Monahan, the American trend analyst who baptized the art of boring dressing as normcore, in 2013, defines this revival of (supposed) normality as a “total collapse of casual dressing. As soon as you leave your neighborhood, you no longer know if people are going to the office, the gym or to meet friends.” And without any irony, not like it happened a decade ago.

A year ago, Monahan (who is still at the forefront, now at the head of the consulting firm 8Ball) wrote an article in The Cut in which he already pointed out what was coming, a “change in vibration” noticed among the rage of the cowboys as a mother and sports shoes as a father. A kind of digital grunge spurred by the new zeta adolescent rage that preferred second-hand stores to exclusive boutiques, despite the broad centennial influence of the tracksuit/sneaker vulgarization of, for example, Balenciaga. And he cited Billie Eilish as a normcore 3.0 heroine. Just as it happened in its day against the hipsterism that dominated the dawn of social networks, the idea is to recover the unfiltered normality of offline existence, trying everything with fashionable significance, or that is imposed by it. What the analyst seems not to have counted on, however, is the capacity for subterfuge of the clothing business, an expert not only in cannibalizing aesthetic-social movements, but also in practicing the art of post-truth. Because there is no greater fake right now than the new sartorial normality.

Thanks to this tool that offers the possibility of adding or providing context to content, X/Twitter users criticized Dua Lipa, in mid-November, for the vaunted normcore outfit she wore during a visit to a radio station from Los Angeles to promote his new tune, Houdini. Well, if not to her, then to the media that cheered to the point of nausea the normative simplicity of the pop diva's look: a red knit sweater and jeans. The one, from Bottega Veneta, more than 1,000 euros; the other, from Acne Jeans, about 500.

In effect, it is the price that defines or expresses the value of the garments associated with the current fiction in which designers and brands abound since the appearance of normality was installed in luxury fashion with that trompe l'oeil of jeans, shirt Checkered flannel and tank top from Matthieu Blazy's debut at Bottega Veneta (fall-winter 2022). “Although we have left the nineties as inspiration behind, the minimalist aesthetic is still there, but this time in a less austere way,” says Valerie Steele, who points out the transformation of current normcore climbing as a much more complex trend, in which the 'old money style'—the alleged parsimony of clothing of the fortunes of rancid ancestry—underlies so much dullness. In other words, we no longer appeal to the sloppiness of an Elaine Berres Seinfeld, that stylistic hook flag of the original normcore, but to the minimalism of a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Of course, despite appearances, there is nothing normal about the proposals of the last few seasons (and the one to come, from Miu Miu to Fendi, passing through Ferragamo or the to date not at all suspicious of normativity Coperni and Gucci), with designs stripped of fantasy and grandeur to reduce garments to the minimum expression of cut, silhouette and fabric. The jargon of the media, always in need of reductionist labels in favor of the comfort of the writer, has classified them as silent luxury, when we should say situationist luxury: a fiction of reality artificially constructed to respond to one's own benefit, that of the industry. of high-end fashion. “Timeless design and comfortable fabrics are combined in the new wardrobe basics,” reads the statement that glosses Loewe's autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection, of which the oversized knitted jackets stand out, which not even your grandmother's , and the jeans, ah, Japanese denim. Nothing below three and even four digits. The only normal thing about the whole new normcore pantomime is that, its price. V