There are six pro matches scheduled: the key match between the Roman Geographer and the Brazilian Galdino de Lima, valid for the Latin Ibf Welterweight title. The two boxers will compete on the length of ten rounds of three minutes each. “Mirko trained very well – comments his coach Emiliano Filipp – he is a pure agonist and is very meticulous in sports training. He trains in the Golden Power gym, in the Magliana district in Rome, supporting the double session for a couple of months. daily: athletic training in the morning, while technical-tactical boxing training in the afternoon. Besides me, he was also trained by Maurizio Prestipino and Stefano Sinacore, who were the first to believe in him and make him debut in boxing. we watched the videos of the opponent, who is a left-handed. For Mirko it is not a problem because he can box in both guards according to the need of the moment. I’m sure he will be able to find the solution of the match “.