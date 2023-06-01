The match for the Giallorossi changed with the exit of Dybala, in the second half Sevilla believed in it more. Then disappointment and tears

A great bitterness. Mourinho, the man who has never failed in a final, this time stops on penalties and Roma loses the chance of a historic brace after winning the Conference. The Europa League ends for the seventh time in Sevilla’s bulletin board. Sorry for the almost 25,000 Giallorossi fans who had invaded Budapest. For those who had filled the Olimpico in Rome. For those who at home were waiting to be able to pour into the streets to give life to one of those parties that remain imprinted in Rome for decades. But I’m even more sorry because Sevilla weren’t superior to Rome. And I’m sorry because the game had started in the best way, but it wasn’t enough. The tears at the end of Dybala are those of all the Roma people and they hurt. In one fell swoop, Roma lose the Cup, the consequent entry to the next Champions League and the income it guarantees. Like against Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup, Roma’s dream ended on penalties. See also Barcelona: this is the exclusive shirt that he will wear vs. real Madrid

There was a desire for joy in Budapest. And Joya had been there for almost an hour. Until Sevilla’s draw, Dybala had lit up the scene. Surprisingly on the pitch from the start, but in good athletic condition, he had not only scored the 1-0 but had given classy plays that had given the team certainties and pushed them to raise their usually low center of gravity. Roma in the first half, apart from a play by Rakitic, had given the clear impression of being superior. It covered the field better, it was more dangerous, it gave little space to the opponent’s dribble.

Which, on the other hand, was seen immediately in the second half. Roma ducked, conceded an unfortunate own goal and lost control of the match. Not that he suffered particularly, but in the second half it was Sevilla who believed in it more and pushed with a greater number of offensive players, even if the goal that Belotti missed in the final game remained in the eye, as Baggio did in the 1998 World Cup against France. But the Giallorossi game had already changed with the departure of Dybala who, when he plays, represents 70 percent of Roma’s ability to create dangers, the other 30 is linked above all to set piece ability. It’s nothing new: Roma don’t shine for their offensive play or for their attack patterns. See also Roma wins with the head: Smalling and Ibanez spread the Spezia

The extra time without shots on goal showed above all the tiredness of the two teams. Sevilla held the ball more, Roma had one last chance through Smalling. Overall, the match was unspectacular, tense, played a lot on the nerves. Finals are sometimes like this, the stakes are so high that it can block legs, ideas and imagination. The real show more than on the pitch was seen in the stands. There the Giallorossi people always win. Could neutral viewers have expected more? Objectively yes, because the last 45-50 minutes, including overtime, were really stingy with beauty. But if the seventh in the Italian championship were on the pitch against the eleventh in La Liga, it must mean something.

Roma fans experienced this match with double anxiety: that of winning the Cup and then that of knowing Mourinho’s future. With the fear that the technician could announce his farewell at the end of the match, perhaps right after the feat. Doubts remain, we’ll see. But Mou should stay. Just as it will also be necessary to understand Pinto’s future. See also The Pope is hospitalized for heart and respiratory problems

Roma have not shone in the last three years in Serie A (seventh, sixth and today sixth) but in Europe they have collected one semi-final and one final of the Europa League, and won a Conference. Since the Friedkins arrived, the brand has grown tremendously internationally. The project remains of a high standard. Investments, strengthening of the club, the purchase of important players, the new stadium project launched and in the past pursued in vain by Viola, Sensi and Pallotta. Roma does not stop at this final.

