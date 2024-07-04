There barrier Reef It is an extremely rich and complex ecosystem present on our planet, which can even be defined as a rainforest of the sea, given that it hosts a huge biodiversity and plays a fundamental role in the ecological balance. Unfortunately, these are extremely delicate and vulnerable places and there are several threats that jeopardize their survival.

The coral reef: here’s why it’s so important and what threatens it

When we talk about a coral reef we are referring to a underwater structure which is made up of marine organisms, corals, algae and other life forms, which create very complex habitats that support a wide range of species. They are found mostly in tropical and subtropical waterswhere there are temperatures that favor the growth of the corals themselves.

A coral reef is capable of host approximately 25% of all marine specieseven though all together they actually cover only 1% of the ocean floor. It is able to offer food and shelter to different organisms, creating complex and interdependent food webs. Furthermore, a coral reef acts as a natural protection against coastal erosion, ensuring that waves do not excessively wear down the coasts. This is a fundamental aspect for all coastal communities.

Another aspect that should not be ignored is the fact that coral reefs have become a significant source of income. income for many communitiesboth for fishing and tourism. Activities such as scuba diving or snorkeling are able to support the economy of several places. Unfortunately, however, as anticipated, these are realities that must be protected, given that they are very delicate and at risk.

In fact, there are at least four major threats that jeopardize the life of any coral reef. First of all, the global warming It is one of the main threats, since the increase in temperature causes coral bleaching, which leads them to expel the symbiotic algae with which they live and consequently their main source of nourishment.

Also ocean acidification caused by carbon dioxide emissions reduces the ability of corals to form their carbon and calcium skeletons, and consequently their structures become weaker and more vulnerable. Similarly, chemical pollution and plastics go to damage these ecosystems, since these pollutants can cause an excessive growth of harmful algae, which can suffocate the corals and alter the ecological balance.

Finally, even some excessive fishing practices can damage these environments, since a reduction in fish causes damage to the ecological balance of a coral reef. And what do you think about this topic? Have you ever had the chance to dive near a coral reef?