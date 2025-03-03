The strong pull of the Spanish economy and the progressive fall of delinquency are reasons for joy for banking. The sector is in a particularly happy moment when embraceing benefits a record of the slower types than expected. And although he does not lower his guard against possible geopolitical risk, he has opted for lighten your piggy bank for the good performance of the macro stage. Last year, The great banking in Spain collected an amount of 4,807 million euros To deal with possible non -payment, 5% less than in 2023, according to aggregate data of the six listed entities collected by the consultant Neovantas. Sabadell and Santander were at the head of this reduction.

When granting money from both individuals and companies, banks try to collect a forecast of possible non -payments, depending on the risk they perceive in their loan portfolios. And to cover their backs, they have an saddlebag of provisions that can load or download throughout the year. The size of the piggy bank is usually affected by the economic situation of both Spain and the other markets in which the entity operates, in addition to its customer profile.

However, despite these indicators, the assignment of provisions is a decision of the entity, which in a context of economic growth and good financial health among its clients can bet on endowing with lower coverage, while before a possible risk of deterioration of their loans, it can advocate for being more prudent, raising its provisions and giving less benefit.

Banking as a whole lived a spectacular 2024 in terms of profits. However, entities have made different decisions about the management of their provisions. Sabadell and Santander stood out among those who reduced it the most in front of the previous year20.1% and 17.3%, respectively.

In the case of Banco Vallesano, the endowments fell to 652 million and, as detailed by the entity itself in the financial report of annual results, the fourth quarter incorporates the release of 54 million after winning Cerberus the judicial pulse in the United Kingdom on account of the brick that sold it six years ago. According to the president of Neovantas, José Luis Cortina, Sabadell also applied an antiopa policy. “One of the letters that has been played has been to bring its provisions to the limit, because that has allowed it to give really important benefits and raise the dividend for its shareholders,” he said.

The bank won a record of 1,827 million in 2024 and raised its compensation for remuneration with the results of 2024-2025 from 2.9 billion to 3.3 billion, thus taking out all its artillery to demonstrate its potential as a solo player on the Spanish banking board. The entity chaired by Ana Botín also reduced its endowments, but still its provision item in 2024 was the largest of the entire Spanish bank, reaching 1,259 million.

BBVA’s piggy bank is much smaller than that of Santander, by counting 832 million. However, unlike the Cantabrian Bank and Vallesan, it raised its provisions 4.5% in the year. “I think BBVA has observed that his amount was a bit scarce, although he would have liked to lower it to increase the benefits, being in an OPA process. He has played prudently to the questions in the geopolitical situationopting not to step on the accelerator to give more benefits, “he added curtain.

Bankinter and CaixaBank, 7% and 4.2%, respectively. The Catalan Bank provided 1,313 million, according to the neovantas calculations. The entity explains in its annual report that allocated 381 million to cover “procedural issues and pending taxes“, which correspond to the return of mortgage formalization expenses.

For its part, The bank that most increased its endowments was Unicajaup to 304 million, 16.7%. The majority of this increase is due to the voluntary output plan launched by the entity, which announced with its presentation of annual results and will affect 150 employees.

Cortinas considers that after the drop in provisions of 2024, Banking this year will play prudence more. The Bank of Spain will give the exit gun to the mattress of anti -cyclical capital, a piggy bank that the bank will have to collect to face potential deterioration in adverse times. The objective of the supervisor is that it reaches 1% capital about the exhibitions of the entities located in Spain, but will enter into force as a surcharge of 0.5%, enforceable from October 1, 2025. Approximately 7.5 billion euros to provide between 2025 and 2026, with variable amounts between the entities. The worst that will stop would be CaixaBank, contributing the greatest contribution around 1,700 million.