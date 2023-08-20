More than 1.5 million tickets sold, a record figure for the competition; an economic boost for travel agencies that exceeded, according to official figures, 7,600 million dollars; an absolutely successful contest in its organization, a show of hits to the big favorites on the field… An impeccable red carpet was the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023! No, there are no buts.

There are flashing disappointments like Germany or the United States, there are certainties like the finalists of the tournament, Spain and England; there are loves at first sight like Australia and there are revelations among which Colombia stands out, its technique in perfect harmony with its courage and the spiciness of its noisy fans, giving life to a passion.

And yet the gap remains insurmountable: “One of the most frustrating things about this is that women can’t just play, and they have to always be fighting and fighting. How different it would be if they could only do what we (men) do: just play!” lamented the former soccer player and now British analyst Ian Wright. Bad news for him: that will no longer be resolved in this World Cup.

And it is one of not a few concerns after a World Cup that will set the course for the development of a discipline that is now a real challenge for Fifa: the extremely high level of the players is already a path of no return that requires that, once and for all, for all, go from sugary speeches to real advances and stop giving women’s football amateurish treatment, to regulate its exercise and make your transnational industry finally include the other gender.

Show 3.0: the evolution of the physical part of women’s football

Perhaps the great legacy of the successful World Cup in Oceania is the extra mile of the athletes in terms of intensity and physical display that radically changed the spectacle offered in previous World Cups.

Today something else is at stake, as acknowledged by Colin Bell, DT of Korea, after losing 2-0 against Colombia: “People need to start listening. We need more intensity in training and more intensity in matches. And the players must arrive with a much higher physique and condition”. That was precisely what consolidated the performance of the Colombian National Team, which went from looking for victories to fighting for titles, beyond the discourse: the level of concentration against Germany, deployment against Korea and sacrifice against England or Jamaica is similar to that of the World powers. What if they had more and better local competition!

Linda Caicedo (18), in action against Jamaica.

“I think everything has improved in women’s football, in terms of quality,” said Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard. “When you see last year’s Euro Cup, the high intensity races, the sprints, the one-on-ones, the duels… it’s getting more and more difficult. You also see the teams getting more even, even the ones that aren’t ranked as high are now very good. Which means it will be more physical and the pace will be higher and higher. There has been immense development in that part of the game.”

The finalist coach with the English, Sarina Wiegman, adds: “We should talk about ‘physical football’. The demands in the game are higher, that means the intensity of the game increases, but when you have possession of the ball it’s about making decisions, doing the right thing. It’s absolutely physical: that’s because the players are fitter, but they’re also more capable with the ball.”

Sarina Wiegman and the England National Team. Photo: Dan Himbrechts and Neil Hall. efe

Women’s football was inserted into the spectacle that generates such an audience, solved its slowness and unlocked the level that was missing to captivate the audience. Of that size is the challenge of managers around the world, who until now have been, out of disdain or convenience, always one level below that of soccer players.

“People expect teams like Haiti to be easy, and they’re not. Haiti was probably one of the toughest teams I’ve played against in terms of speed on the counterattack. Teams that people don’t expect too much from have really gotten better.” commented Keira Walsh of England after a tight 1-0 win.

And why does that happen…? “If you look at the investment and the facilities and compare it with what we had four or five years ago, the training of the youngest is much more in the gym and it was not like that when we started. So naturally progress is made. We saw it in this World Cup”.

There’s the detail. The steamroller of youth not only sets the pace that Catalina Usme recognized in Colombia when she affirmed that “the young women who come have a personality, they are a few barracas”, but it is a message for “veterans” like her, who at the age of 33 They are excited about playing one more World Cup, but they understand that they will not achieve it in name, since the level imposed by the girls is as challenging as it is implacable. So, fair or not, is the new women’s football.

It happened to nothing less than the United States, four times world champion, eliminated in the round of 16 in Australia. Following injuries to four of his star players, he called up 14 players down under, as the Americans say to refer to young talent. Although finding the team in full competition was an insurmountable barrier, today it is said that this blow could be a blow to the successful Megan Rapinoe or Julie Ertz, the first to speak of retirement, and even to other old acquaintances such as Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara and Alyssa Naeher, according to the press in that country.

For many, the revenge is in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: if there is no redemption, it will be time to step aside, a dagger to the heart of the experienced ones, but, in the end, a necessary pain. Modern football does not wait, does not thank, does not forgive. And that is not future. That strict and non-negotiable present.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Sydney (Australia)

More sports news