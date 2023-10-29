The US GDP has confirmed the magnificent summer that American households have experienced with an increase of 4.9%, the best quarter in two years. Consumption grew 4% in annualized terms driven by services. One of the most striking effects has been the mass phenomena that the tours of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have brought about, as well as the great success of films like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

It is estimated that these three events alone have contributed 0.5 percentage points to growth this quarter. The global gross of both films reaches $2.4 billion and Swift’s show is expected to generate $5 billion between tickets, accommodations and product sales. For example, the average fan spends $1,300 to attend concerts, especially because of high resale prices. These signs point to a strong consumer thanks to the savings accumulated after the pandemic. Likewise, lower household debt plays an important role – 72% of GDP, far from 97% in 2009 – and an owner with a mortgage that is less sensitive to rising rates, since around 86% of the mortgage stock in the US It is at a fixed rate.

However, from now on, things will be more difficult. On the one hand, the consumer will see their financial capacity more restricted – the extraordinary shortage of student loans ended in September – and the savings stored after the pandemic are close to being extinguished. On the other hand, business investment has been negative this quarter (-0.1%), which indicates greater caution on the part of managers. Finally, real estate investment, which improved this quarter (3.9%), faces the following periods with mortgage rates at 8%, the highest levels in 20 years, something that will undermine its evolution.

On the positive side, growth inertia can carry over into the coming quarters and maintain the economy’s current resilience. In addition, the consumer is favored by wage growth above inflation (4.2% compared to 3.7%) and unemployment near minimums (3.8%). This optimism has caused a high penalty in bonds, which have fallen 4% since August. If the year ended like this, it would be the first time there has been a record of three consecutive years of losses for this asset.

The North American economy is approaching winter without the shine of its two stars who have already concluded a large part of their American tour. All in an environment in which the consumer will see their financial capacity weakened. This normalization in growth and falling inflation will be favorable factors for fixed income, which will allow us to leave behind a cruel summer for bonds, which have experienced the same sentimental ambiguity of the Taylor Swift song, since the good news for The economy has been a time of uncertainty for fixed income investors.

Luis Fernando Coello, analyst at Banca March.

