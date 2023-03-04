The red carpet of the Ouagadougou Sports Palace is full of military uniforms, in a festival that, at first glance, seems impossible. What is the point of holding a film festival in a war context? “The terrorists want to prevent us from holding Fespaco, or the National Week of Culture, or the International Craft Fair, but if we play their game, we are dead”, replies the young filmmaker and producer Issa Tiendrebeogo.

“Faced with the culture of war, what is the alternative proposed by African cinema?” is the question launched by the twenty-eighth edition of the Ouagadougou Pan African Film and Television Festival (Fespaco), in the capital of Burkina Faso. In a context marked by a lethal start to the year —at least 200 people, civilians and soldiers have been killed by jihadist groups—, the most important film competition on the African continent does not stop and hosts, between February 25 and 4 March, about 10,000 guests.

Although it is not written or officially announced, taking street photos in Ouagadougou is prohibited. As the lives of thousands of people take their course, the military works to keep the capital safe from jihadist attacks, and any clue to their positions, such as a photograph, can be suspect. During the day it is easy to see a dozen military helicopters. Also, painted white and with blue letters, the helicopter flies over the city World Food Program (PAM) of the United Nations, which has set up a humanitarian air corridor to supply food to the areas that live under blockade by extremists and where the food emergency is setting off all the alarms.

Military uniforms also paraded on the red carpet of the Ouagadougou Sports Palace in a festival that seems impossible

“Fespaco is our gold and our diamond, we have to keep it because we have few things left”, explains the producer and actress Augusta Bomsoya, who crosses her fingers that security and peace return to her country. This is how the Burkinabe film industry has adapted to the new reality. “People are afraid to come to Burkina Faso, but we are here and we will move forward together,” said Apolline Traoré. She is the director of the feature film siraa co-production by filmmakers from Burkina Faso, France, Germany and Senegal, which is competing for the highest prize awarded by the festival, the Yennenga Golden Stallion, and which has already won the audience award in the Panorama section of the Berlinale this year. “We had to shoot in the city of Dori (Sahel region), but in the end we had to go to Mauritania”, explains a member of the filming team. Traoré also remembers it, before a group of journalists: “The army accompanied me to make the locations, but a week later the Solhan attack took place and the government already told us that we could not return, that they could not offer us their security during the three months of filming”.

Culture against all odds

Mamounata Nikiema is the president of the National Federation of Cinema and Audiovisuals (FNCA) of Burkina Faso and, although she has not participated in the technical organization of the festival, she is part of the National Organizing Commission (CNO), which is in charge of advising on the most symbolic aspects of it. “For me, Fespaco is the pan-African heritage of our predecessors, it is a responsibility to continue with their dream and live this festival created by African filmmakers,” he clarifies, after a morning of maracana —football pachanga— among actors, makeup artists, producers and female directors from the Burkinabe film industry.

The first edition was held in 1969, when Burkina Faso was still called Alto-Volta. Since then, Fespaco has shaped the city’s landscape, such as with the construction of the filmmakers’ monument or the sculptures of the winners of a Golden Stallion, such as Sembène Ousmane (Senegal), Souleymane Cissé (Mali), Idrissa Ouédraogo and Gaston Kaboré (Burkina Faso), and Kramo Fadika (Ivory Coast).

This year’s edition has 170 screenings. 15 films compete for the first prize in the fiction feature film category, rewarded with 30,534 euros. The artistic program also includes the Perspectives selection, which rewards new creators; the Burkina selection, for the best national fiction, documentary and television series productions; and Yennenga-post-production, reserved for films in the production phase. In total, the official prize list of the festival distributes 256,125 euros among the winners.

Canceling Fespaco means falling into the dark and showing the world that we live in chaos Issa Tiendrebeogo, Burkinabe filmmaker

The works will not only be seen in movie theaters, but will also be screened in the popular neighborhoods of Ouagadougou. This year, in addition, the festival reaches the city of Kaya, which hosts 109,909 internally displaced persons, according to the latest available data. “We are going to allow the displaced to smile,” says Tiendrebeogo. “Since we live in a context of insecurity, we cancel everything, right?” She ironically. “And what do we do, we wait?” The young filmmaker is clear about it: “Annuling Fespaco means falling into the dark and showing the world that we live in chaos.” At the same time, he points out that “smiling together or playing soccer are reasons not to pick up a gun and kill your neighbors.”

In the main hall of the Ciné Burkina, a red brick building located in the center of Ouagadougou, about a hundred people wait to see the film by Egyptian director Nadine Khane, Abu Saddam. The film in the original version and subtitled in English does not move the public, who leaves or consults WhatsApp, and even plays audio without compassion. There are those who record part of the scenes and who take advantage of the fresh air in the room to relax. The entrance costs 1.5 euros, what on average a person can earn in a day of work in Burkina Faso.

Before entering the room, you have to pass a police control, leave your lighters and go through a metal detector. Inside the compound, there is a group of soldiers standing guard. There is no popcorn, but there are sodas and a coffee machine. Organizing Fespaco is a challenge, but also a party. “We Burkinabe like to laugh, wherever you see a full movie theater there is humor”, predicts the producer Bomsoya.

Mali as guest country

This year, and only three weeks before the start of the festival, the National Organizing Commission announced a last-minute change: Togo was no longer the guest of honor to leave the position to neighboring Mali, governed by a military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goïta. This change follows the political line, focused on strengthening ties with Mali, of the Head of State of Burkina Faso and president of the transition, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power on September 30, 2022 after leading a coup against Paul-Henry Sandaogo Damiba, also a coup leader.

“We are peoples linked by the same history, geography and culture, we cannot separate what nature has united”, announced the Malian Prime Minister, Choguel Kokaia Maiga, during the inaugural speech of Fespaco, in front of the Burkinabe authorities. A few words that are not by chance and that refer to the proposal announced by the Burkinabe Prime Minister, Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambela, to create a federation between the two countries to fight together against terrorism.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.