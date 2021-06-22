Capcom has released a new one gameplay trailer of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The video, which you can see above, allows you to get a deeper idea of ​​the game and its mechanics. Recall that the work is set in the 19th century.

Capcom explains that “Players will take control of aspiring Japanese lawyer Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of the well-known Phoenix Wright.” Ryunosuke Naruhodo will be helped by Susato Mikatoba and also by Herlock Sholmes (suppose you don’t need to explain where they got the inspiration for the character from). In The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles you will have to solve ten cases within the Meiji period and the Victorian era of London.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will offer investigative game phases, as well as courtroom game phases. In investigation section, players will have to explore crime scenes to gather evidence and interrogate witnesses and uncover clues. Also added is the “Dance of Deduction”, a mechanic by which players will clarify Sholmes’ wacky theories and find out what is really going on.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles: here’s Herlock Sholmes

As regards the stages of judicial process of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, players will have to carry out their accusatory thesis, present evidence, ask questions of witnesses and obtain the desired verdict. The new “Summation Examination” mechanic will allow players to “point out inconsistencies between the various statements to get the case to continue.”

Finally, as mentioned, Sherlock Holmes becomes Herlock Sholmes: here’s why.