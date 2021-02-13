A rating for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch has been spotted.

Gematsu Noticed the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated the unannounced game with its English title, suggesting English localisation is complete and a release isn’t too far away.

The existence of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was leaked as part of the significant Capcom data breach of November 2020. It’s set to contain Nintendo 3DS games The Great Ace Attorney (2015) and The Great Ace Attorney 2 (2017), which were only released in Japan.

The Japanese launch trailer for The Great Ace Attorney (2015) is below:

The Great Ace Attorney games are a spin-off series set in the late 1800s (Japan’s Meiji Period and Britain’s Victorian era). It stars Ryūnosuke Naruhodō, an English student at Teito Yūmei University and an ancestor of primary Ace Attorney series protagonist Phoenix Wright. Ryūnosuke travels to England and meets up with Sherlock Holmes.

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee is feeling particularly loose-lipped: Gematsu reports it has a rating for a Nintendo Switch version of Tales from the Borderlands (this was recently announced as re-releasing on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only).

There’s also mention of a native PlayStation 5 version of Genshin Impact, a Nintendo Switch version of Secret Neighbor, the asymmetrical multiplayer spin-off from horror game Hello Neighbor, and a Nintendo Switch version of 2020 off-roading simulation SnowRunner.