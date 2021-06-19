E3 2021 has ended and without a doubt something important that we must highlight is the great absentees from E3 2021, those games that we all expected to see but did not appear. Although the surprises were many, especially in the Xbox showcase, the list of absences is really long. Many of the games that we will name were expected by the fans, and others not so much, but they still deserved their mention.

East E3 2021 could certainly have been better. Some of the publishers did not present any news, changing their presentation of E3 for talks with developers or round tables with media and developers on topics related to video games but did not make any announcements. Undoubtedly, news was needed at this E3, and much of this can be attributed to the pandemic that has delayed development times.

The great absentees of E3 2021

We will make this list taking into account two factors mainly: the large absentees from E3 2021 who could be present but were absent, and those that we would have liked to see but it makes sense that nothing was shown. With this division we hope to be as fair as possible when demanding from this fair what could be but was not. Undoubtedly there were some absences, in terms of publishers, but without a doubt his greatest evil was that he could not be in person.

Already we had a 2020 without E3, which was changed by numerous presentations throughout the year, in which the content was divided. With E3 2021 this was expected to be different, and while some of the companies did their homework, others disappointed their fans and the expectations they had.

The ones who should have been present

If we are only talking about Xbox, there are a few games that we would have loved to see, and others that we could certainly see, although Microsoft kept them for themselves. Without a doubt, the Xbox showcase was the best presentation of E3 with a total of 33 games announced, 27 of which will go directly to Xbox Game Pass. We saw Halo Infinite shine, with a noticeable improvement in its graphics and showing a quite interesting story.

New IPs were also announced, and we finally saw more about Starfield, plus we finally have its release date. Also Forza Horizon 5 announced to be released later this year, in November. However, we did not see a release date for Halo Infinite, apart from confirming what we already knew, Holidays 2021. All in all, there are some things that we definitely would have liked to see.

Everwild, the Rare game that had a release date this year, but according to the latest rumors, has restarted its development. If we continue with the other publishers, the list gets a little longer. The Capcom conference was one of the most criticized for lacking big announcements. One of the great absentees from E3 2021 was Pragmata, the sci-fi game that was shown last year, which attracted the attention of fans, and which has a release date of 2022.

Ubisoft had a medium showcase with some presentations but lacking in news. Among the games that fans expected to see are undoubtedly Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull & Bones, and above all, even if it was just a teaser, the new star wars game. Of these, the most delayed and absent is Beyond Good and Evil 2, which Ubisoft tells us is still in development but we know nothing about. Other games that we would have liked to see are Chorus, The Callisto Protocol. Each of these is one of the important games absent from E3 2021.

The ones we would have liked to see

There are companies that announced that they would not be present, And with them, many important news could not be presented. One of the great absentees from E3 2021 was undoubtedly Warner Games, that with everything that happened with its video game division, there were many reasons for it to be so. Games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights and finally Hogwarts Legacy, are undoubtedly some that fans would have enjoyed seeing. With these names, we begin the list of games absent from E3 2021 that we would have liked to see.

What EA postponed its presentation until July, many of his games were totally absent. Among those there are undoubtedly the latest Bioware projects, Dragon Age 4 and the new Mass Effect. On the other hand, it would have been great to have seen something from the 007 project that IO Interactive is developing, but it is surely in a very early stage of development. And there is also Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, which although it was announced in 2020, it seems that its development is in trouble.

Finally, the Xbox games that we were missing, but that without a doubt there was no way they were shown due to their state of development, are State of Decay 3, the new Perfect Dark and Indiana Jones. Each of these games represents the bright future of Microsoft and Xbox, and the promise of great games that will eventually come. Hopefully these games absent from E3 2021 will finally be featured at E3 2022.