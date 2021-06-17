There have been great announcements but it is inevitable to remember some of the most anticipated games that have not been.

The human being, in general, is nonconformist. Not that it is a bad thing, but it is very curious. Although they give us many interesting things, we always save a little corner for what we have been wanting to have. That happens both in life and in E3 2021. It will not be remembered as the best in history, but we cannot complain about a good number of announcements, games or new trailers with gameplay. But it is inevitable to remember those who are absent. And the truth is that many games have been missed.

It always happens and this year, taking into account the problems derived from the health situation in the developments of different companies, it is logical to a large extent that the studies have saved some of their greatest assets to teach them when they are in an optimal state or the study so consider appropriate. To comfort each other, let’s remember together some of the most important absences of E3 2021, reviewing the games already announced that we have been wanting to see. And with the wish that they show up again sooner rather than later.

Samus Aran fans may be saddened by the absence of Metroid Prime 4. It seemed difficult for him to be, considering the difficulties that development has had, having to restart the initial project so that Retro Studios, responsible for the already legendary original trilogy GameCube and Wii, will be in charge of one of the most ambitious projects of Nintendo Switch. But they can also be happy, because we have seen the bounty hunter again with Metroid Dread, the first new 2D installment of the license in 19 years.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 has very little to blame for. But, if we start to sharpen, it is inevitable to remember Fable. Although the Playground Games team is immersed in the development of Forza Horizon 5, which will arrive in November, the truth is that we want to know more details of the new direction that the magical flagship role-playing saga of the Microsoft family will take. They have a luxury team for the project, so we just have to wait. The only trailer we’ve seen to date makes us think of something very promising.

Originally known as Project Athia, last March the new RPG license that Square Enix is ​​working on was renamed to Forspoken. There we could see its first gameplay, which allowed us to take a look at its huge open world and the frenetic pace of its fighting. Plus, of course, next-gen graphics thanks to the Luminous Engine. It will arrive in 2022 on PS5 and PC, so let’s hope that the following months will be a bombardment of new material with a game that aims to force its way into one of the most beloved genres.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was announced at E3 2017 after many years of rumors about its return. In fact, Ubisoft then spent several minutes teaching him his ambitious ideas, with huge worlds to explore and endless tasks to complete. Facts that gave us signs that it would not come until the new generation landed. The fact is that it is already here and the French firm still does not give any clue about its open world adventure. The last we know is that its development is progressing “well”, in the words of Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, in October of last year. E3 could have been an ideal setting for his return in style, but the French firm decided to close its conference with another project that had long since disappeared: the Avatar game.

It is almost better not to ask Hideki Kamiya about Bayonetta 3. The truth is that the Umbra Witch has not delighted us with her pirouettes for many years; and the exclusive game for Nintendo Switch was announced in 2017. Since then we have been settling only for its teaser presentation. With that, and with the evasiveness of its director to give some other detail of the game. The reality is that the Platinum Games game, along with Metroid Prime 4, seem to have become the chimera of the Great N hybrid console.

It can be said that Hellblade was one of the first champions of the new Xbox policy by acquiring studios, and they announced the exclusivity of Senua’s adventures with great fanfare, with a spectacular trailer, highlighted by a visual photorealism that overwhelms when seeing the close-ups of the protagonist and her facial expressiveness thanks to the power of the Unreal Engine. As in the first installment, the narrative and the psychological aspect will be key, and we are waiting to know how Ninja Theory will go one step further. The game will be the protagonist of a special event with details and images behind the cameras, but it is not the same.

Square Enix reserved a surprise about Final Fantasy at its conference, but it was a new focus on the series, not its next numerical installment, officially announced in late 2020 on a PlayStation State of Play. The RPG saga is one of the most loyal ones for many years, so it was in all pools. Although more for heart than head. The Japanese study has said that development is more advanced than we think, but we will still have to wait to find out where this medieval-style proposal will take us that promises a wide universe and a new combat system.

There is much anticipation to see in action the premiere title of The Initiative, a studio made up of several veteran talents in the sector that is part of the Xbox Game Studios team. For this, they have chosen an illustrious saga like Perfect Dark. The adventures of Joanna Dark were already the premiere title of Xbox 360 and wants to return in style with a new installment in which, in addition to an overflowing action, fans are trapped in an immersive story. For this they are building a wide universe with the aim of capturing the essence of the classic FPS that arrived in 2000 for Nintendo 64. For now, we have a teaser, but we really want more.

Skull and Bones was presented at E3 2017, in the midst of pirate video games and naval battles. Under that premise, it was presented at the Ubisoft conference, promising 5 vs 5 multiplayer games. It was one of the surprises and, since then, many users took the spyglass to closely follow its development. But the wait is eternal and there are rumors that its development could have been restarted to try a totally different concept. Even the project manager had to leave the team splattered by allegations of sexual abuse. It seems that the ship is sinking, but we want to think that it will return with more force.

Rare was present at E3 2021 with the new Sea of ​​Thieves content based on Pirates of the Caribbean, but what about Everwirld? Since its announcement at the end of 2019 we have hardly had details of this video game that, yes, with each new trailer, has delighted us with its art and beautiful staging. We almost took it for granted that we would finally see the new Rare at the video game fair but once again, silence and many doubts. What about this project? When will we hear from him? It will be time to be patient.

Obsidian Entertainment have already shown their talent in games like Fallout New Vegas or the most recent The Outer Worlds, which has also presented a sequel at E3 2021. But we do not forget Avowed. This RPG is based on the Pillars of Eternity universe, which is already reason to focus on it. It was released last year and is a promising first-person adventure that promises action and magic in a fantasy setting. With a premise like this, as if not wanting to keep track of it. But Microsoft and Bethesda kept their bullet to themselves.

Presented in early 2020, everything seemed to indicate that the ambitious Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be one of the protagonists of the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, especially considering that the new Game Freak goes on sale on Nintendo Switch at the beginning of 2022. However, we learned nothing about this role-playing adventure and open world that is planned as a great revolution in the Pokémon saga.

Ubisoft focused on E3 on its closest plans and the many launches that are going to have this year. Regarding the future, they closed with the new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is developed by Massive, who are also commissioned to lead another project based on a renowned film saga such as Star Wars. After EA ran out of the exclusivity of the intergalactic license, the French firm did not take long to present credentials. It will be an open world game, and that alone makes our mouths water. But it will come after the aforementioned Avatar title, which will be released in 2022. So don’t get the lightsaber out yet.

When the purchase of Bethesda by Xbox was closed, several announcements arrived that shook the foundations of the sector. Among them, that the publisher was working on a new game starring Indiana Jones, and that it was also developed by MachineGames, responsible for the fantastic last installments of the Wolfenstein saga. A much loved film license and a more than competent team can only bring good things and we dreamed of the conference closing with a whip on the table. It was not like that, but we were reluctant to hang up our hats.

Okay, it was more an illusion than a possibility, but after discovering The Elder Scrolls VI at E3 2018, it was impossible not to think about the presence of this long-awaited Bethesda RPG during the Xbox conference. Its definitive title, some clues about its location, or the time in which it would set its action. Anything to satisfy the interest of the millions of fans of what is one of the most beloved role-playing sagas in the video game industry. Starfield took all the limelight, and we will have to continue to settle for that short teaser trailer that has accompanied us throughout the last three years.

With only a few months to go before its release on PC and PlayStation 5, we have hardly heard from Ghostwire Tokyo, the latest from the team behind The Evil Within saga. Being exclusive to PS5 on consoles, there was a good chance that Bethesda would save the news for a State of Play next in time, but even so, news related to this enigmatic action and mystery game set in a Japan have been missed. current, facing creatures typical of Japanese folklore.

It was announced just a few months ago but if there is a place where any announcement is possible, this is the most important video game fair in the world, so we had certain hopes of knowing something more about Project 007, the James Bond video game in which they work. the authors of the Hitman saga. The only thing we know is that it will be an original story with an Agent 007 whose design will not be based on any of the film incarnations of the character.

We will surely see the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl in an exclusive event dedicated to the Pokémon saga but, being E3 2021, we expected to know new details of these beloved role-playing adventures that were presented at the beginning of the year, causing a division of opinions among fans. for the bet on chibi graphics to recreate moments of exploration.

More on: E3 2021.